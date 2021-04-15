Clear sky conditions, heat to return over Pune: IMD

Clear sky conditions would dominate but there could be overcast sky conditions developing post noon. (File)

After a short spell of pre-monsoon showers this week, hot conditions are set to return over Pune and neighbourhood areas.

On Thursday, the maximum temperature recorded at Shivajinagar was 35.3 degrees and at Lohegaon, it was 36 degrees, both marginally below normal.

After a long gap, the city’s Air Quality Index (AQI) is forecast to be 77 on Friday, considered a ‘Satisfactory’ category as per the SAFAR assessment by Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology.

Clear sky conditions would dominate but there could be overcast sky conditions developing post noon. The city’s minimum temperature on Friday will range between 37 and 39 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature is expected to settle around 18 to 19 degrees.