Clear skies, hot conditions make a comeback in Pune

Clear sky conditions returned to Pune after a brief break | Representational image

Clear sky conditions returned to the city after a brief break. As a result, there was a slight increase in the day temperature compared to the start of this week.

The maximum temperature recorded at Shivajinagar was 33.7 degrees Celsius and at Lohegaon it was 36 degrees Celsius on Saturday.

The latest forecast issued by the India Meteorological Department suggests the possibility of light intensity rain and lightning towards Sunday evening. The maximum temperature is expected to be around 34 degrees whereas the minimum temperature would be close to 23 degrees on Sunday.

# Location-wise Air Quality Index (AQI) forecast – May 23, 2021

Pune city AQI – 78 – Satisfactory

(Source : SAFAR, Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, Pune)