Saturday, Jan 28, 2023
Cleaner arrested for killing container driver after tiff

In this connection, owner of the container truck, Sanjay Kaliramna (41), a resident of Vapi in Gujarat, lodged an FIR at Lonikand police station.

The accused has been identified as Shamshul Aliahmad Khan (26), a resident of Uttar Pradesh.
PUNE CITY police have arrested the cleaner of a container truck for allegedly killing its driver following a petty dispute over taking the wrong route.

According to police, Shahjad Ahmed (26), also from Uttar Pradesh, was the driver on Kaliramna's container truck. He was driving the truck from Tulapur to Lonikand on January 26. Meanwhile, he had a quarrel with cleaner Shamshul Khan over taking the wrong route.

According to police, Shahjad Ahmed (26), also from Uttar Pradesh, was the driver on Kaliramna’s container truck. He was driving the truck from Tulapur to Lonikand on January 26. Meanwhile, he had a quarrel with cleaner Shamshul Khan over taking the wrong route.

As the quarrel worsened, Khan allegedly attacked Ahmed with an iron rod, resulting in his death. Khan then left Ahmed’s body in the container’s cabin and escaped from the spot. Meanwhile, Kaliramna called Khan and Ahmed over mobile phone and both of them were not reachable. After receiving information, a team of Lonikand police station led by senior inspector Gajanan Pawar initiated a probe and found that Ahmed was murdered by Khan. Police confirmed that Khan was hiding in Nashik. The police went to Nashik and arrested him under Section 302 (murder) of IPC.

First published on: 29-01-2023 at 03:34 IST
