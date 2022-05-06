Class XII HSC, class X SSC results to be announced in June: MSBSHSE chairman

With grading nearly complete, class XII HSC results and class X SSC results will be declared next month, Sharad Gosavi, chairman Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education said. While HSC class 12 results are likely to be announced between June 5 to 10, Class X SSC results should be declared between June 15 to 20, Gosavi said.

“The paper checking is completed after which we moderate the marks, scan every answersheet into the system and then check and scan the barcodes. Every division prepares its own reports and then depending on the number of errors and the time taken for correction, we send a proposal to the higher-ups in the department regarding results after which the department will make its own announcement on the dates,” he explained.

Two years since the coronavirus pandemic compelled authorities to switch to online examinations, the Maharashtra School Education Department is adamant to conduct physical pen and paper examinations this time around, despite protests.

The examinations were postponed by two weeks to give students time to prepare. To make up for the loss of handwriting practice during the pandemic, students were also given an extra time of thirty minutes to complete their exams.

There was widespread speculation about the possibility of results being delayed due to the delay in the examination schedule as well as the February 23 incident, where lakhs of HSC questions papers were burnt after the tempo carrying them caught fire near Ahmadnagar highway. The Pune-bound question papers were for minor language subject exams, which were set to be conducted on March 5 and March 7. The two subject papers were later cancelled across the state, and language examinations were postponed by a month.

However, Gosavi said that the team of moderators and board officials worked overtime to ensure that there was no delay in declaring results.

“Unlike SSC where sports, arts, drawing qouta marks have to be added and then tallied, in HSC we have only sports. So the work is quicker. However even then, there will be no delay in the results,” he said.

Over 14.72 lakh students appeared for HSC examinations, which began on March 4. Meanwhile, 16.25 lakh appeared for SSC examinations, which started on March 15.