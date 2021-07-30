No word from Maharashtra state board but viral images of results worry Class XII students

The images created confusion amongst students who questioned how some students were able to access their results and others were not allowed. (Representational Image)

Even as the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the Class XII results Friday, there is no official announcement from the Maharashtra state education board on the date of declaration of the Class XII results, leading to anxiety amongst students.

Meanwhile, speculations and social media messages kept students on their toes. Relatives of a few students from Mumbai said the board website was displaying the results Friday for some time around 1 pm and then shut down abruptly. They even shared a few screenshots but when The Indian Express tried to confirm, it could not be verified.

Dinkar Patil, chairman of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) had earlier confirmed that the results will not be declared on July 30.

Stating that there has been some delay and difficulty in processing the results owing to the sudden floods and excessive rainfall in parts of the state, Patil had said they are hoping to declare the results at the earliest. The Supreme Court had recently directed all state boards to declare the Class XII results by July 31.

He also said the images being circulated are not authentic. “Every year the board has to deal with these elements, we don’t know who does this and why but it creates a lot of panic among students. There is no such thing, no results were declared. I want to reiterate that the board will inform a day in advance before the results are declared and it will be made open to all candidates at the same time,” he said.

“I don’t know how this happened but my sister-in-law got a link and around 1pm when a few of the students logged in, they could see their result as passed but no further data was available and then it shut down. Since we had read the news that the results will not be declared today (Friday), it created a lot of confusion,” said a relative of a student.

