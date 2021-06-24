Class 10 SSC results by July 15, CET for FYJC by July-end or Aug first week: Maharashtra minister

Due to the pandemic, board exams for Class 10 have been cancelled and students are being given marks through internal assessments done by schools. (Express Photo by Deepak Joshi/Representational)

The Class 10 SSC (Secondary School Certificate) evaluation results will be declared by around July 15 and a Common Entrance Test (CET) for Class 11 admissions will be conducted by end of July or first week of August, School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad on Thursday evening.

Due to the pandemic, board exams for Class 10 have been cancelled and students are being given marks through internal assessments done by schools. To ensure uniformity during admissions and give equal opportunity to all students, the Maharashtra school education board will hold an optional CET for admissions to first year junior college (FYJC) seats.

Announcing this on Twitter, Gaikwad said the CET was completely optional and the information was being declared to give students, who want to take the exams, advance information and enough time for preparations.

The CET will be held offline. It will be a 100-mark multiple choice question-format exam conducted over two hours. It will be based on the syllabus of Class 10 SSC, and have questions from four subjects –. English, Mathematics, Science, Social Sciences — with each subject carrying 25 per cent weightage of marks.

The CET will be conducted for students of all boards — state board, CBSE, ICSE, IB and others — whose students wish to study in junior colleges affiliated to the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education.

“The Class 10, SSC results will be declared by around July 15, post which the state board or exam council will put up the notice for CET and options for students who wish to appear for it. The MSBSHSE or Maharashtra State Council of Examination will conduct the exam under the supervision of the Maharashtra education commissioner. The list of exam centres would be displayed on the website. There will be no fees for CET for state board students as they have already paid exam fees during the registrations for SSC exam, which were later cancelled. However, students from other boards will have to pay the entrance exam fee,” said Gaikwad.

At the time of granting FYJC admissions, preference will be given to students based on their marks and merit score as per the optional CET. After giving admissions to students who have given CET, students who have not opted for CET will get admission on the remaining vacant seats in colleges.

“Last year’s online admission process for Class 11 shows that 32 per cent of the seats had remained vacant despite availability. Hence, students should not fear that they will not get a seat,” added the minister.