Clashes break out at Pune’s Yerawada Central Prison, 5 undertrials booked

Five undertrials lodged at Yerawada Central Prison in Pune have been booked on charges of assault, unlawful assembly and rioting after clashes broke out inside the high-security prison on Tuesday morning, leading to stone pelting among inmates and assault on prison employees.

Yerawada police station officials said that the incident was reported around 8.20 am on Tuesday in barrack numbers 27 and 31 and near the prison infirmary.

“Following a dispute between two groups of inmates, one group of inmates started pelting stones and pieces of stone tiles at the other group from another barrack. When some prison guards and officers tried to intervene, the group thrashed them, injuring some of them,” a police officer said.

Details about the nature of injuries to the inmates and prison staffers were not available.

Based on an FIR filed by prison guard Hanumant More on Tuesday night, the police booked five inmates and identified them as Sameer Shakil Shaikh, Tarang Rakesh Pardeshi, Nilesh Shrikant Gaikwad, Purushottam Rajendra Veer and Deva Nanasaheb Jadhav. The undertrials were booked under Indian Penal Code sections related to assault on public servant, physical assault, unlawful assembly and rioting.

The high-security Yerawada Central Prison is one of the most overcrowded prisons in Maharashtra. As per data from the first week of October, the Yerawada Central Prison, which has a capacity of 2,449 inmates, houses 6,853 inmates, close to 2.8 times its intended capacity.