Broken windows, dirty toilets: CJP drive exposes neglect at rural Maharashtra school

Abhijeet Dipke, founder and national coordinator of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), launched the ‘School Thik Karo’ campaign on Independence Day. As the campaign’s first initiative, Dipke conducted a systematic infrastructure audit of the government school in Santuk Pimpri in Maharashtra’s Hingoli district.

“The audit revealed several critical deficiencies affecting the daily learning environment and health of the students,” said Dipke soon after his party conducted the audit at the school.

“The audit revealed a lack of safe drinking water, insufficient seating benches for students, unclean and dilapidated toilets, broken windows and inadequate infrastructure and water supply,” Dipke said.

Broken windows in govt school being covered with the banners of Dy CM of Maharashtra. #SchoolThikKaro pic.twitter.com/XgXIcvbbnC — Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) August 15, 2026

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Speaking at the launch of the campaign, Dipke said, “It is deeply regrettable that even after 80 years of independence, children in our villages are denied the basic facilities required to learn, progress, and dream of a better future.”

He said this is not an isolated issue and that inadequate infrastructure is undermining the promise of equal opportunity across India. “While children should be sitting in classrooms building their futures, many are being pushed into labour at construction sites and brick kilns. This vicious cycle must stop now.”

Dipke launched the campaign after participating in the Independence Day flag-hoisting ceremony at the government school in his native village of Santuk Pimpri.

Dipke said the campaign is a strictly non-political initiative focused on action, accountability, and ground-level work rather than political rhetoric.

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The campaign, he said, will mobilise rural communities, youth, and local stakeholders to identify gaps, conduct systematic school audits, and work toward practical solutions. “It also reinforces that clean drinking water, functional toilets, healthcare, and quality education are fundamental rights and essential public services, not political favours.”

Appealing for greater public participation in local institutions, Dipke urged citizens to move beyond political blame games and take collective responsibility to improve public infrastructure for their children.

“The immediate objective of the ‘School Thik Karo’ campaign is to establish a systematic framework for inspecting, repairing, and upgrading rural government schools, ensuring that underprivileged children in rural areas get an equal opportunity to learn, succeed, and fulfil their aspirations, just like any other child in India,” he said.

The campaign has started with school-level infrastructure audits and community participation, with the larger goal of building a comprehensive and sustainable grassroots movement for rural educational infrastructure.

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On Independence Day, the CJP’s Instagram account was briefly suspended, prompting Dipke to claim ‘an attempt to silence’ the youth movement, before it was restored.