Denied permission at Savitribai Phule University, CJP Pune to protest at Collector’s Office tomorrow

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) in Pune announced that the outfit will hold the ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ protest on October 17 at the Ambedkar Statue near the Collectorate. The protest will be held from 4 pm to 7 pm.

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke had called for the ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ protest to be held nationwide on Friday.

Dipke’s call for protest is to show solidarity with CJP leaders Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das, who were sent to five-day judicial custody and were lodged in Tihar Jail for allegedly violating their peace bonds and trespassing at Jantar Mantar.

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CJP said that the outfit was denied permission for a protest at Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) on October 17, while it was granted permission at the Collector’s office.