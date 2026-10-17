CJP’s ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ seeks protection of right to protest

Several groups and citizens turned up for the Lehra Do Tiranga protest rally organised by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) at Dr B R Ambedkar statue near the Pune District Collectorate on Saturday evening.

Protestors demanded the immediate release of CJP activists detained by Delhi police, the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar and scrapping the Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

The protest was held peacefully between 4 pm and 6.30 pm. While a police force was deployed, no protester was detained.

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CJP had set up a van stage vehicle at the protest site. Volunteers distributed Tricolour flags and placards with slogans to protestors. Songs like Sadda Haq, Aithe Rakh and Rang De Basanti were played on speakers.