‘CJP to remain a pressure group’: Abhijeet Dipke rules out politics, backs Jharkhand protests

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke said the movement will not become a political party and will continue as a civic pressure group (File photo)

The youth movement Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has no immediate intention of taking a political plunge and intends to function solely as a pressure group, according to its founder Abhijeet Dipke.

“We have no plans to start a political party. We will prefer to work as a pressure group,” Dipke said Wednesday, adding that activist Sonam Wangchuk remains the movement’s mentor. He also said the group will extend its support to protesting students in Jharkhand.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the CJP’s core team meeting in his hometown of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra, Dipke said they are prepared to travel to Jharkhand to stand with aspirants protesting alleged irregularities in state public service and recruitment examinations.