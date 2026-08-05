‘CJP to remain a pressure group’: Abhijeet Dipke rules out politics, backs Jharkhand protests

Speaking ahead of the CJP's core team meeting in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Abhijeet Dipke extended support to students protesting exam irregularities in Jharkhand.

Written by: Manoj Dattatrye More
2 min readPuneUpdated: Aug 5, 2026 06:07 PM IST
Abhijeet Dipke, Cockroach Janta Party, Abhijeet Dipke, RTI on Dipke degree, BJP degree row, CJP protest, NEET protest leader, Jantar Mantar protest, CJP founder, Dharmendra Pradhan resignation, political movement, Maharashtra news, Indian Express newsCockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke said the movement will not become a political party and will continue as a civic pressure group (File photo)
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The youth movement Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has no immediate intention of taking a political plunge and intends to function solely as a pressure group, according to its founder Abhijeet Dipke.

“We have no plans to start a political party. We will prefer to work as a pressure group,” Dipke said Wednesday, adding that activist Sonam Wangchuk remains the movement’s mentor. He also said the group will extend its support to protesting students in Jharkhand.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the CJP’s core team meeting in his hometown of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra, Dipke said they are prepared to travel to Jharkhand to stand with aspirants protesting alleged irregularities in state public service and recruitment examinations.

When asked if the CJP would join the agitation in Ranchi, Dipke said, “If needed, we will go there. We will discuss the issue in today’s meeting.”

Dozens of job aspirants have been on an indefinite sit-in at the Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium in Ranchi since July 29. The protesters are demanding an independent investigation, headed by a panel of retired High Court judges from outside Jharkhand, into alleged malpractices in the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and other state recruitment exams.

Dipke added that the two-day strategy session would outline the roadmap for expanding the movement’s nationwide outreach. “We will discuss how and where we can contribute in different parts of the country. We have already unveiled plans for a nationwide listening tour to connect with young people across India,” he said. The strategy meeting, which began at Dipke’s house in CIDCO Colony, was still underway late Monday afternoon.

The CJP shot into prominence with its protests seeking accountability for the NEET-UG paper leak and other irregularities in the education sector. Its protest at Jantar Mantar in July led to the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

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Manoj Dattatrye More
Manoj Dattatrye More

Manoj Dattatrye More is a Senior Editor at The Indian Express, having been with the publication since 1992. Based in Pune, he is a veteran journalist with a 33-year career that spans editorial desk work, investigative reporting, and political analysis. Professional Legacy Experience: He spent his first 16 years on the editorial desk before moving into active field reporting. He has written over 20,000 stories, including more than 10,000 bylined articles. Impact Journalism: He is widely respected for "campaign-style" reporting that leads to tangible social change. Road Safety: His decade-long campaign regarding the dangerous state of the Pune-Mumbai highway in Khadki resulted in a ₹23 crore reconstruction project in 2006, which dramatically reduced fatalities. Environmental Protection: His reports against tree cutting on the Pune-Mumbai and Pune-Nashik highways saved approximately 2,000 trees. Anti-Corruption: During the COVID-19 pandemic, he exposed a scam where doctors were being asked to pay bribes for government jobs, resulting in them being hired without payment. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Manoj More's recent work focuses heavily on the shifting political landscape of Maharashtra and civic governance in the Pimpri-Chinchwad area: 1. Political Shifts & Alliances "Ajit Pawar's NCP continues domination in Pune, wins 10 of 17 local bodies" (Dec 21, 2025): A major report on the local self-government election results, detailing the NCP’s stronghold in Baramati, Indapur, and Lonavala. "BJP ropes in 13 ex-corporators, deals major blow to NCP" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on a significant political defection in Pimpri-Chinchwad as the BJP gears up for civic polls. "Congress opts for solo BMC run as alliance talks with Sena (UBT) collapse" (Dec 17, 2025): Covering the breakdown of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) talks for the Mumbai civic elections. "NCP(SP)'s Rahul Kalate, Sena (UBT) leader Sanjog Waghere set to join BJP" (Dec 19, 2025): Detailing high-profile party-hopping ahead of the municipal elections. 2. Civic & Administrative Accountability "PCMC draws ire for issuing tenders worth Rs 250 crore just before poll code" (Dec 17, 2025): An investigative piece on the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation’s last-minute spending spree before election restrictions. "93 killed in 76 accidents in five years: Bypass service roads in Pune remain undeveloped for 18 yrs" (Nov 16, 2025): A critical look at the long-delayed infrastructure projects contributing to fatalities on Pune’s bypass roads. 3. Social & Labor Issues "As state says TCS has laid off 376 employees: FITE flags figures, say nearly 2,500 were forced to quit" (Dec 11, 2025): Investigating conflicting reports regarding IT sector layoffs in Maharashtra. "Maharashtra govt move to 'downgrade' Aadhaar cards" (Nov 30, 2025): Reporting on the state’s decision to require additional documents alongside Aadhaar to combat identity misuse. Signature Beat Manoj More is the definitive voice on Pimpri-Chinchwad, an industrial hub he has covered for three decades. His reporting is characterized by its aggressive stance against local "gondaism" (thuggery) and a relentless focus on civic infrastructure—choked drains, garbage management, and public transport. X (Twitter): @manojmore91982 ... Read More

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