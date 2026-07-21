Water cannons used, women & children bleeding: Maharashtra students at Jantar mantar

Protest in support of Cockroach Janta Party at B. R. Ambedkar's Statue near Pune District Collectorate begins with police bandobast on Monday. Express Photo by Pavan Khengre

Written by Kalyani Lad

As the CJP protest at Jantar Mantar entered a tense phase on Monday, with Delhi Police and state agencies cracking down on demonstrators from across the country, a large contingent from Maharashtra with more than 650 students present at the site alleged excessive force, denial of basic supplies like water, and targeting of protesters.

“Security personnel used water cannons to disperse the crowd in the early hours. food and water supplies were deliberately stopped at the site, leaving demonstrators without access to essential provisions for several hours,” said one of the protestors from the State..

“They have cut off the drinking water supply. People sending food and beverages from across India have been stopped and cut off by Delhi police and SRPF. Hundreds of students who were on hunger strike are suffering because of water cut off… Government messages are popping up on phones of an internet ban on our devices, WhatsApp is not working , Meta is not letting us post anything on Instagram, there was brutal lathicharge by Delhi police, women and minors are bleeding,” said Budhiraj Torne, a student of Mumbai University.