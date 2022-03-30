Anti-encroachment drive by PMC: Civic team attacked by local residents in Dhanori, staffer hospitalised

A staffer of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) was injured when he was attacked by local residents during an anti-encroachment drive undertaken by a civic team in Dhanori on Tuesday.

“The locals attacked the anti-encroachment team of PMC while it was conducting a drive in Dhanori. One civic employee was injured and admitted to a private hospital,” said Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar.

The PMC administration has recently undertaken an extensive drive to clear footpaths and roads of encroachment across the city.

“The incident occurred despite police protection given to civic staff performing their duty.

I have spoken to the police commissioner, who has assured me of immediate action against those responsible for the attack on the civic staffer on duty,” Kumar said, adding that the anti-encroachment drive will continue.