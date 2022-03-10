Civic polls getting delayed, political hopefuls in Pimpri-Chinchwad in a fix over outreach programmes

Political hopefuls in Pimpri-Chinchwad are in a fix as the civic polls are set to be postponed. Most hopefuls who had started making their presence felt through various activities are now in a dilemma on whether to continue with their public programmes or wait for the announcement of the poll schedule to resume them.

Just before civic elections, public programmes like cooking competitions, health camps or religious ceremonies are held by hopefuls to make their presence felt. These events see aspirants pour in funds to attract people. Given the finances involved – a simple program of ‘dahi handi’ may require a budget of minimum of Rs 20 lakh – such events are also used to attract prospective supporters and workers. Financial muscle-flexing is also used to send a message to other political parties.

Since the start of the year, Pimpri-Chinchwad has seen a plethora of such programmes and hoardings have come up from across the political spectrum. programmes like health camps, blood donation drives and religious pilgrimages for residents have been conducted regularly. Residents, meanwhile, point out with amusement that many sitting and former corporators have suddenly become active as elections were expected to be held after March.

However, all that is changed now as the elections are likely to be postponed for some time at least, mainly due to the question of the other backward classes (OBC) reservation which was struck down by the Supreme Court.

This uncertainty about the elections have now put the hopefuls in a quandary. Many point to the financial strain they would have to undergo to continue the outreach programmes. “We are not sure when the elections will be held. So we do not know till when we have to continue this,” said a hopeful from the Wakad area.

Some sitting corporators who have become active during the last few months said they would continue their public outreach but in a subdued fashion. “We should ensure people know us and not forget us,” said an NCP leader.

However, some corporators like former standing committee chairman Seema Savale from Indrayani Nagar said due to her being active all the time she does not have to hold special events to make her presence felt. “We are continuing our normal programmes and outreach events,” she said.