scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 13, 2023

Civic chiefs share success stories in meet on urban infrastructure

The G-20's first Infrastructure Working Group meeting will be held on January 16 and 17 in the city and delegates from 40 countries are likely to attend it.

In the run up to G-20's first Infrastructure Working Group meeting, municipal commissioners of civic bodies across India came together on Friday for a day-long seminar on urban infrastructure, and shared their success stories. (Express Photo)
Listen to this article
Civic chiefs share success stories in meet on urban infrastructure
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

As the use of GIS (Geographic Information System) has increased the revenue collected through property tax, several civic bodies that participated in a seminar in the city on urban infrastructure pressed for the need for maximum use of technology to improve their performance.

In the run up to G-20’s first Infrastructure Working Group meeting, municipal commissioners of civic bodies across India came together on Friday for a day-long seminar on urban infrastructure, and shared their success stories.

The Urban Infrastructure seminar was organised by the Union Economic Affairs department in association with the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), Mahratta Chamber of Commerce Industries and Agriculture (MCCIA) and Pune International Centre (PIC).

The municipal commissioners of Raipur, Patiala and Chennai shared their success stories after the adoption of the GIS-based system for property tax.
Shalini Agarwal, municipal commissioner of Surat, explained the achievement of generating renewable power through wind and solar energy. “We aim to increase power generation from renewable sources, which will be equal to 33 per cent of the power consumption of the civic body,” she said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- January 13, 2023: Learn about Union Territory of Delhi, Voice ...
UPSC Key- January 13, 2023: Learn about Union Territory of Delhi, Voice ...
Comrades to fierce rivals, how the Sharad Yadav-Nitish Kumar saga played out
Comrades to fierce rivals, how the Sharad Yadav-Nitish Kumar saga played out
‘Audiences need to be more impatient with just acts of reverence&#8...
‘Audiences need to be more impatient with just acts of reverence&#8...
In V-P Jagdeep Dhankhar’s comments on Judiciary, BJP finds more than an echo
In V-P Jagdeep Dhankhar’s comments on Judiciary, BJP finds more than an echo

The Baroda municipal corporation showed its success in implementation of town planning schemes. Discussions were also held on the vision for future cities, municipal financing and role of PPPs, and resolving bottlenecks in financing urban infrastructure.

More from Pune

The G-20’s first Infrastructure Working Group meeting will be held on January 16 and 17 in the city and delegates from 40 countries are likely to attend it.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 14-01-2023 at 01:38 IST
Next Story

Money laundering probe: ED raids IAS officer, others

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 13: Latest News
Advertisement
close