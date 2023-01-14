Civic chiefs share success stories in meet on urban infrastructure

As the use of GIS (Geographic Information System) has increased the revenue collected through property tax, several civic bodies that participated in a seminar in the city on urban infrastructure pressed for the need for maximum use of technology to improve their performance.

In the run up to G-20’s first Infrastructure Working Group meeting, municipal commissioners of civic bodies across India came together on Friday for a day-long seminar on urban infrastructure, and shared their success stories.

The Urban Infrastructure seminar was organised by the Union Economic Affairs department in association with the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), Mahratta Chamber of Commerce Industries and Agriculture (MCCIA) and Pune International Centre (PIC).

The municipal commissioners of Raipur, Patiala and Chennai shared their success stories after the adoption of the GIS-based system for property tax.

Shalini Agarwal, municipal commissioner of Surat, explained the achievement of generating renewable power through wind and solar energy. “We aim to increase power generation from renewable sources, which will be equal to 33 per cent of the power consumption of the civic body,” she said.

The Baroda municipal corporation showed its success in implementation of town planning schemes. Discussions were also held on the vision for future cities, municipal financing and role of PPPs, and resolving bottlenecks in financing urban infrastructure.

The G-20’s first Infrastructure Working Group meeting will be held on January 16 and 17 in the city and delegates from 40 countries are likely to attend it.