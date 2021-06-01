Civic building turns into dedicated Covid hospital: ICU facility to be set up at parking floors, oxygen beds on top 3 floors

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is going to convert two ‘parking floors’ in a civic building in Baner – which is being turned into a dedicated Covid hospital (DCH) — into an ICU facility for the treatment of critical patients. The top three floors of the hospital, which were originally being developed to be used for commercial purposes, will now be used to set up an oxygen bed facility.

The civic body had started converting this building into a DCH after its first dedicated Covid hospital in Baner, set up last year, was not enough to meet the burgeoning demand for beds in the city during the peak of the second wave of infections.

“The three floors for parking in the building are being temporarily used for hospital purposes. The ground floor parking will be used to carry out administration work of hospital, diagnosis and testing of patients. The first and second floor parking will have a total of 62 ICU beds, 31 ICU beds on each floor. The third, fourth and fifth floors of the building will be used for setting up 147 oxygen beds…,” said Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar.

The estimated cost for the equipment and setting up an oxygen generation plant at the hospital is Rs 11.59 crore. Most of the expenditure for setting up the hospital is being incurred by local industries and real estate firms through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). The PMC is also contributing a share from the Mayor’s development fund and other sources.

The hospital also needs 150 fowler beds, of which 20 have been made available directly by few corporate houses through CSR, and 62 ICU beds, of which 35 have been made directly available by corporate houses through their CSR. The remaining 130 fowler beds and 27 ICU beds are being purchased from the funds received by PMC from a corporate house under CSR.

Standing Committee chairperson Hemant Rasane said the committee has given its approval to use the funds available through CSR for purchase of various beds for the new Covid hospital.

In another proposal, the PMC has given an extension of three months to Bhise Multispecialty Hospital to run the existing dedicated Covid hospital in Baner. The PMC had appointed the agency on March 18 to run the hospital for three months and the agreement is coming to an end on June 8. “There is still a need to run a dedicated Covid hospital due to the ongoing Covid-19 situation. The agency has been given an extension to run it for the next three months,” said Rasane.