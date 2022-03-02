PMC polls: Civic budget set to be the new flashpoint in BJP-NCP battle

THE RULING BJP and the main opposition NCP are set for another battle in the PMC while finalising the civic budget for 2022-23 just ahead of the forthcoming civic elections.

Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar will table the draft budget for 2022-23 in the standing committee on March 7. The five-year term of the current civic general body is coming to an end on March 14.

Realising that the ruling BJP will use the opportunity to woo voters by declaring sops for citizens and announcing mega projects in the budget, the main opposition NCP is on alert. It has got two of its members, former standing committee chairperson Ashwini Kadam and Vishal Tambe, in the committee that will be finalising the draft budget. “We are aware that the BJP has a strategy to take advantage of the opportunity to prepare the budget for entire 2022-23 ahead of the elections. Senior NCP leaders in the standing committee will ensure that the BJP does not take advantage of this opportunity,” said a NCP leader.

The NCP has fielded party corporator Pradip Gaikwad against Rasane for the post of chairperson of standing committee, for which the election is scheduled on March 4.

When there is not enough time to approve the budget for next financial year, an interim budget is usually passed in the general body and the new general body later on passes the budget for the entire year. The PMC has, in the past, passed an interim budget as the elected representatives could not approve it due to the election code of conduct coming into effect.

The current general body has seven days to approve the budget before its term ends on March 14. “It is going to be tough for the ruling BJP to get the budget approved in the general body. They will have to take all the political parties into confidence and ensure no objections are raised by anyone,” said Ulhas Bagul, Congress leader in PMC.

If any political party or elected representative is not satisfied with the budget, then there is a possibility of it getting challenged on technical terms, he said, adding that as per the rule, members of the standing committee need to study the budget for seven days, after which it can be tabled in the general body, where again its members have to be given seven days to study it. “Further, the elected representatives have the power to press for their demands to be included in the budget, which will have to be published by the civic administration before finalising the budget,” said Bagul.

However, a BJP corporator said, “The delay in civic elections has come as a boon for the ruling party. We can prepare the budget for the entire year as against the interim budget for four months. The only concern will be to ensure other political parties also approve the budget.”