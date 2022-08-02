Civic body to supply water via tankers for areas facing shortage

Updated: August 2, 2022 6:08:30 am
FOLLOWING rising water supply problems in Baner, Balewadi, Pashan, Sus and Mahalunge areas despite sufficient availability of water in the dams, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to improve the supply network in these areas using tankers till the problem is resolved.
BJP’s city unit, led by state BJP chief Chandrakant Patil, who is also a legislator from Pune, recently met officials to resolve the water supply issues in the area.
“There has been sufficient storage in the dams due to satisfactory rainfall this year so far but the improper planning of water distribution by the civic administration has created water woes in Baner, Balewadi, Pashan, Sus and Mahalunge areas. The administration is completely ignoring the water problem of the areas despite repeated reminders,” former BJP corporator Amol Balwadkar said in the meeting.
Local BJP leaders demanded that the PMC plug in leakages in the water pipeline and improve the distribution system to ensure uninterrupted water supply.
Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar said that the civic administration has directed the concerned officials to repair water pumps in the areas to restore proper supply.
He said that the PMC has already prepared a water supply system plan for Sus, Mahalunge and Bavdhan area, which were recently included in PMC limits and work on it will start soon.
Patil urged the PMC administration to provide water through tankers to these areas until the water issues are resolved by developing a proper network of pipelines. “The eight overhead water tanks constructed by the PMC under the 24×7 water supply project should be made functional with immediate effect,” the state BJP chief said.
