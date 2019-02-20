Pune civic body to register births and deaths online

Three years after the Centre introduced an online system for birth and death registrations, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will officially switch over to the system. The civil registration system (CRS), made operational in 2016, is a web-based application used to register and issue certificates for births, deaths and stillbirths.

PMC health officials said while they had faced technical glitches in the system earlier, the civic body has installed the software and will officially launch the centralised system soon.

The system centralises data management of all recorded events for birth, death and stillbirth registrations, said Dr Kalpana Baliwant, sub-registrar and assistant medical officer of the PMC’s birth and death registration department.

“The registration of births and deaths will be done according to geographical boundaries of ward offices of the Pune Municipal Corporation. For instance, the birth of a baby in Aundh area will be registered in the Aundh ward office and the prints of the certificate will be available at the ward office’s citizen facility centre. Similarly, the prints of the birth and death certificates will be available at the CFC of each ward office,” said Baliwant.

Hospitals have been instructed to send birth and death registration documents from February 6 to the respective ward offices. However, corrections in certificates, home delivery birth registrations, documents pertaining to court orders and adoption of a child can only be made at the main office of the birth and death registration department of the PMC at Kasba Peth.

Health officials said this uniform software application for registration of births and deaths covers the entire range of civil registration systems, registration of events, generation of certificates and others. The registration of births and deaths is carried out under the provisions of the Registration of Birth and Death Act 1969.

In Maharashtra, online registration of births and deaths in the state started from January 1, 2016, in urban areas and February 1, 2016, in rural areas. According to central government data, of the total 44,102 institutions, 7,447 institutions started online registrations through CRS software.