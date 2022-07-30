Civic body polls: SC nod to OBC quota in, PMC conducts reservation lottery for 173 seats

July 30, 2022 12:04:24 am
After finalisation of electoral rolls for the forthcoming civic elections, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Friday conducted the lottery to decide reservation of seats for a total of 173 seats of the civic body, while including reservation of seats for Other Backward Class (OBC) category.
Earlier, the PMC had completed the process of reservation of seats for the civic elections without OBC seats in the wake of the Supreme Court withdrawing quota in local bodies for the category last year. Recently, the top court reinstated the OBC reservation for civic polls on the condition that it should not exceed 50 per cent of the total seats.
On Friday, the PMC decided reservation of 46 seats for OBC in the civic body elections. These were in addition to the 23 seats reserved for SC category and two seats for ST category. Of the total of 173 seats, each of the SC, ST, OBC and Open category will have 50 per cent of seats reserved for women candidates.
The PMC would seek suggestion and objections on reservation of seats and hold public hearing in the regard on August 2 before issuing notification for the same.
With the administrative process before the civic elections complete, the next phase would only be of holding the elections. The PMC has also started the process of deputing staff to conduct the elections and the subsequent counting of votes.
