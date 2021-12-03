Civic body looks for new consultant to take 24X7 water supply project forward

After the exit of consultants for its ambitious 24×7 water supply project, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is looking for a new consultant to carry forward the ongoing project.

PMC consumes 300 litre per capita per day (lpcd) water against 150 lpcd as per the norms of the Central Public Health and Environmental Engineering Organisation (CPHEEO).

In spite of the high average consumption of water per capita, certain areas receive very low and inequitable water supply due to the design and water infrastructure deficiencies in the overall water supply system. Therefore, the PMC had invited a proposal from reputed consultants in the urban water sector to prepare a comprehensive Detailed Project Report (DPR) to provide 150 lpcd water for domestic consumption.

The proposal was to cater to the population of 3.5 million and also for the projected rise in population with the best engineering practices, including system rehabilitation, network analysis, corrective measures such as leak detection, system re-engineering, network rehabilitation. Proposal was also sought to suggest an appropriate cost-effective model to meet the city’s water demand for the next 30 years.

Previously, Studio Galli Ingegneria (SGI) was appointed as a consultant for the work. SGI prepared a DPR and an estimate of the project worth Rs 2,000 crore. The total project work is divided into seven packages.

“At present, due to unavoidable circumstances, the current consultancy contract is terminated. Thus, PMC proposed to invite a fresh project management consultancy for balance works of equitable water supply projects (24×7),” said an officer. SGI has completed a verification of the work done by the contractor, scope of topography survey… hydraulic design and preparation of a system improvement plan of all the 141 water supply zones in PMC’s old limit.