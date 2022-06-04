Civic bodies asked to finalise electoral roll with May 31 as cut-off date

INDICATING that the much-awaited civic elections in the state could be held anytime between July and October, the State Election Commission has directed 14 municipal corporations, including Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), to prepare the electoral roll for the civic elections by considering May 31 as the cut-off date.

“There are three stages in the elections for local civic bodies. The first one is completing delimitation and finalising reservation of seats, followed by preparing electoral roll on the basis of electoral panel and polling booth and the third stage is to hold the actual elections,” said Kiran Kurundkar, secretary, State Election Commission.

It is necessary to hold elections to 14 municipal corporations as the five-year term of elected body has already got over, he said, adding the boundaries of electoral panel in the municipal corporations have been finalised.

The State Election Commission clarified that January 1 is taken as the date to decide on the eligibility of elector and the updated electoral roll as on May 31 with the Election Commission will be taken into consideration for civic elections. The last updated electoral roll was published by EC on January 5 this year. The registration of eligible new voters, corrected information of electors continue throughout the year but the rolls are published only once. “As May 31 will be the cut-off date for registration for civic polls, the new registrations as well as corrected information from January 5 to May 31 have to be considered for preparing the electoral roll for the civic elections,” said the commission in its order to PMC.

“The civic bodies have been directed to publish the electoral rolls on June 17 and seek suggestions or objections on it till June 25 before finalising the electoral rolls as per the panel on July 7,” said Yashwantrao Mane, in-charge of PMC election department.

The separation of assembly segment-wise electoral rolls for each of the electoral panel has to be done through the computerised system provided by State Election Commission. The civic bodies have been instructed to ensure that the total strength of voters in electoral rolls of assembly segment and the electoral rolls for panels in the jurisdiction of the assembly segment should be same. The duplication of name in the electors in the roll should be marked and strictly verified with the identity of the elector during voting.

The inclusion of new elector or correction in the information of elector is not done by State Election Commission, he said adding the civic body can make changes in the electoral roll only if there are clerical mistakes, shifting of electoral by mistake in another electoral panel and inclusion of voter in elector roll if the name exists in the electoral roll of assembly segment but missing in draft electoral roll.