City’s water woes may end as rain fills up dams

REGULAR RAINFALLfor the past two weeks has ensured that the city’s water woes are reduced as the water storage in the four dams upstream Mutha river has reached 18.58 TMC.

The total storage capacity of the Khadakwasla dam, Panshet dam, Varasgaon dam, and Temghar dam is 29.15 TMC. Pune city gets majority of its water supply needs met by these four dams upstream Mutha river.

The city draws around 18 TMC water to meet its yearly demand. The state water resource department has approved 11.5 TMC water to the city while the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has been demanding 18.9 TMC water citing the increased population. The department has been sharing water from dams with agriculture and industries in the district.

The civic body had to declare a water cut for the city after the storage in four dams dropped to 2.5 TMC in June with deficit rainfall in the month. It started implementing alternate day water supply and within a few days, had to cancel it due to ongoing rain increasing storage in dams.

The rainfall has slowed down but the inflow in the dams continues, with the Khadakwasla dam filling to its capacity. Thus, water is being discharged from the dam, which is closest to the city, into Mutha river and over 3 TMC water had to be released from it. In the last 24 hours, the Khadakwasla dam has received 5 mm, Panshet 27 mm, Varasgaon 33 mm and Temghar 10 mm rain.