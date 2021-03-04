Pune: City’s Vardhan Borgave completes Herculean Full Distance Triathlon in 13.38 hours

The targeted time given by the organisers to complete the triathlon was 17 hours.

Pune-based Vardhan Shirish Borgave has won the Herculean Full Distance Triathlon, organised by the Indian Triathlon federation on February 27 in Konark in Odisha by covering the 225.5 km of full distance almost three hours earlier then the target time.

The 25-year-old secured first place by completing the Triathlon in 13.38 hours while the second position was bagged by Siddhant Singh Chauhan, who took 38 minutes more than Borgave.

This full distance category of 225.5 km consisted of 3.5 km swimming in the sea, 180 km of cycling and 42 km of running. The task had to be completed in a non-stop one swing attempt. Athletes from all over India participated in this competition.

Vardhan said, “Swimming in the rough sea was especially challenging due to the high tides on a full Moon day. Later, cycling the 180-km stretch on a hot and humid day in 41 degrees Celsius was also arduous.”

Vardhan said, “Had the climatic conditions been favourable, I would have finished it in about 10-11 hours. It is only consistency and practice that are the key to my success.” He was trained by Chaitanya Velhal and Harshad Inamdar. Vardhan had also won medals in the 70.2 km Distance Triathlon competitions held in Turkey and Australia in 2018 and 2019 respectively.