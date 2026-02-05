City Transformation Cell to push for effective implementation of civic projects

Click here to join Express Pune WhatsApp channel and get a curated list of our stories
Considering the increasing scope of various urban initiatives underway and planned for the future in Pune city alongwith the complexities in civic services and environmental management, the Pune administration has constituted the City Transformation Cell for the city.
A meeting of the Cell was orgainsed at the Pune Municipal Corporation building to establish a crucial and necessary institutional framework for the city. The meeting was attended by Municipal Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram, Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Commissioner and Managing Director Pune Metro Shravan Hardikar, District Collector Pune Jitendra Duddi as well as officers from various administrative and technical departments.
“Significant discussions regarding the city’s development took place during the meeting. It was decided to establish a City Transformation Cell at the city level,” said PMC commissioner.
He said this cell will include nodal officers from all departments. “Regarding land acquisition, it was noted that many proposals related to land acquisition are pending at the district level, and instructions were given to take immediate and appropriate action on them. The responsibility of prioritising pending cases and resolving all cases within one month has been assigned to the respective departments’, he said, adding that “action should be taken in coordination with the Water Resources Department to utilise the closed canals for bicycle tracks.”
He said that cooperation from all departments is essential to achieve sustainable and balanced development of the city. adding that environmental considerations must be taken into account while developing infrastructure and civic amenities.
Instructions were given to coordinate and take immediate action as per rules regarding the removal of flex hoardings in the city, said municipal commissioner “As some important policy and developmental decisions will be taken in the near future, the concerned departments have been instructed to keep their proposals ready. All work and proposals for projects to be undertaken in the next one year should be communicated by the respective departments in a timely manner, so that coordination is maintained between the departments and no permission or approval is granted for any work or project without the planning and approval of the concerned department, ensuring smooth planning and implementation of projects. ”
Instructions were given to immediately remove the obstruction caused by haphazard electrical and telephone cables on the city’s footpaths and in the air. Since abandoned vehicles cause obstruction on roads, concerned departments are to take immediate action to remove these vehicles from roads and ensure appropriate action is taken as per the rules, he said.
All concerned departments must comply with the above instructions and it will be mandatory to submit regular reports to the City Transformation Cell. The meeting of the City Transformation Cell will be held once every month, said Ram.
