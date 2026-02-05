City Transformation Cell to push for effective implementation of civic projects

Considering the increasing scope of various urban initiatives underway and planned for the future in Pune city alongwith the complexities in civic services and environmental management, the Pune administration has constituted the City Transformation Cell for the city.

A meeting of the Cell was orgainsed at the Pune Municipal Corporation building to establish a crucial and necessary institutional framework for the city. The meeting was attended by Municipal Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram, Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Commissioner and Managing Director Pune Metro Shravan Hardikar, District Collector Pune Jitendra Duddi as well as officers from various administrative and technical departments.

“Significant discussions regarding the city’s development took place during the meeting. It was decided to establish a City Transformation Cell at the city level,” said PMC commissioner.