City records 35mm rainfall in pre-monsoon season’s first shower

Friday, June 10, 2022
By: Express News Service | Pune |
June 11, 2022 12:58:23 am
Monsoon, Northwest India Monsoon, Normal rainfall, IMD rainfall forecast, indian expressThe thunderstorm on Friday was a highly localised one and associated with rising day temperatures. (File)

Pune city received the year’s first rainfall spell on Friday with several parts recording moderate intensity showers accompanied by thunder and lightning.

Strong winds and rainfall were mostly experienced after 3pm. In less than three hours, the city’s rainfall was recorded at various meteorological stations at 34.3mm (Lohegaon), 25.6mm (Shivajinagar) and 7.6mm (Pashan).

The thunderstorm on Friday was a highly localised one and associated with rising day temperatures. The southwest monsoon this year missed the normal onset date over Pune, which according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), is June 10.

“The rainfall is associated with local weather factors and will continue for the next couple of days. Short but intense rainfall spells will mostly be realised during the afternoon hours,” said an official from IMD, Pune.

During the pre-monsoon season between March and May, Pune received only 5.7mm rainfall, which was over 80 per cent below normal.

