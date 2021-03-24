City professor celebrates family birthdays in unique way, by donating Rs 4.5 lakh to pandemic relief funds

In July last year, Kolekar had organised an unique international webinar to crowdfund for the same cause.

Last year, Yashwant Kolekar, a resident of Pune, marked the birthdays in his family in an unique way. He decided to make monetary contributions to various relief funds involved in the fight against the pandemic.

On every occasion in his family — be it his father’s birth anniversary, mother’s 75th birthday or son’s birthday — all of which fell between March and November 2020, this professor from the College of Engineering, Pune (CoEP), made multiple monetary contributions to the Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Relief Fund, Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences, Bhubaneshwar, and to the Mother Global Foundation founded by social worker Sindhutai Sapkal. His total contributions amount to Rs 4.5 lakh.

“We all saw how people were struggling due to the pandemic. Despite the economy coming to a standstill, the governments were expected to spend on providing healthcare facilities to a large number of sick people. Since government machinery and corporate bodies can’t reach everywhere and to everybody, I decided to make my humble contributions towards the collective fight against the pandemic,” said Kolekar.

For his selfless efforts, he received a letter of appreciation from Chief Minister Uddhav Thackery’s Office.

In July last year, Kolekar had organised an unique international webinar to crowdfund for the same cause. All registration fees collected from the webinar participants, amounting to over Rs 1 lakh, was donated towards the Chief Minister’s and Prime Minister’s Relief Funds.