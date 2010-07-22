City lad in CMA England tour team

City lad Aniket Taware has been selected to represent the Maharashtra State Cricket Masters Academy at the ongoing UK Tour 2010,where they will be playing 11 matches against various British cricket clubs. The tour is considered an opportunity for Indian cricketers to get an exposure to English playing conditions and English cricketing strategies,and this is the second time the CMA has been invited by the Donaghcloney Cricket Club of Northern Ireland to participate in the prestigious event.

The team arrived in Ireland on July 15,and since then has played matches against teams like the Donaghcloney,Lurgan,Ballymena and Muckamore Cricket Clubs at different venues around Britain.

Sightseeing trips have also been included to give the players an opportunity to enjoy the country during their free time. Taware,who studies in SP College,Pune,impressed with his consistent performance for the Raigad Royals in the recently concluded Maharashtra Premier League. He has also been delivering on a regular basis in the local and domestic tournaments.

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App