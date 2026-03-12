City heats up: Pune Zoo rolls out summer measures to protect animals

Written by Nilambari Salunke

As temperatures begin to climb across Pune, Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park & Wildlife Research Center authorities have activated their annual summer management plan to protect animals from heat stress. The measures, which usually begin by the end of February and continue through the peak summer months, include installing sprinklers and foggers in enclosures, operating coolers, modifying animal diets, and providing hydration supplements.

Dr Suchitra Suryawanshipatil, deputy director of the zoo, said the cooling systems are activated early to ensure animals do not suffer from heat-related stress.

“As temperatures begin to rise in March and April, we activate cooling systems such as sprinklers and foggers in enclosures of animals like lions, tigers, sloth bears, and leopards so that they do not suffer from heat stroke,” she added.

Shaded areas and water ponds are also maintained inside enclosures so that animals can cool themselves whenever temperatures rise. In extremely high temperatures, ice blocks are sometimes placed in enclosures to help cool the surrounding environment.

The veterinary team also provides hydration support to animals during the summer months. “We give animals electrolytes and ORS (oral rehydration solutions) to prevent dehydration. Electrolyte powders are mixed with drinking water so that the water and ion balance in their bodies remains stable,” a zoo official said.

In addition to hydration supplements, animals are given multivitamins and other nutritional additives mixed with their food. These include micro and macro elements required for maintaining health during extreme weather. Calcium supplements, such as calcium carbonate powder, are also mixed with the animals’ diet.

Story continues below this ad

Authorities said anti-stress formulas containing Vitamin E and minerals are added to drinking water during the summer to reduce stress and prevent dehydration.

Certain species require additional care during the hot season. Sloth bears, which have thick fur, are sometimes given frozen fruit ‘ice cakes’ prepared by freezing fruits into blocks to help regulate their body temperature.

Modified diets

Zoo officials also modify diets depending on the species. Herbivorous animals such as elephants are given increased quantities of green fodder and water-rich food during summer. Their diet includes sugarcane, watermelon, muskmelon, and other fruits with high water content. Elephants also have access to a water pond in their five-acre enclosure and are bathed daily to help regulate body temperature.

While carnivorous and herbivorous animals have different dietary needs, the cooling arrangements remain largely similar. “Even herbivorous animals like sambar deer have coolers installed in their night houses,” Suryawanshipatil said.

Story continues below this ad

Bird enclosures are equipped with sprinklers and shade nets to keep the surroundings cool. The zoo houses peacocks among its bird population, and they are provided with shaded areas and water-rich fruits such as grapes during summer.

Each enclosure is monitored by a dedicated keeper who checks drinking water availability throughout the day and refills it whenever required. Feeding schedules are maintained strictly according to species – carnivorous animals are usually fed in the evening, while herbivorous animals are fed in the morning and again in the evening.

Officials said preparations are undertaken well in advance of peak summer, and no animals have fallen sick due to heat-related issues in recent years.

Extended timings

For visitors, the zoo will operate extended timings from April 1 to June 15, remaining open from 9.30 am to 5.30 pm. Drinking water stations, shaded seating areas, lawns, and rest facilities have been arranged across the premises to help visitors cope with the heat.

Story continues below this ad

Authorities also encourage citizens to support wildlife through the zoo’s Animal Adoption Scheme, under which individuals can sponsor the care of an animal for a specific period. The funds collected through the scheme are used for the animals’ food, healthcare, and maintenance.

(Nilambari Salunke is an intern with The Indian Express)