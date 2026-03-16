City Heats Up | No spike in water demand in Pune despite rising temperatures: PMC

Written by Nilambari Salunke

Even as city temperatures begin to rise, reaching nearly 36°C, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has not recorded a significant increase in overall water demand. Officials said that while they have received a few complaints regarding the water supply, the system is able to meet the demand.

According to Nandkishor Jagtap, Chief Engineer of the Water Supply Department at PMC, the city currently has adequate water storage, and there is no immediate concern regarding supply. “There is enough storage and the current supply is matching the demand,” Jagtap said, adding that the civic administration is monitoring the situation as the summer season progresses.

Officials said that although some complaints have started coming in from residents, the number is limited and the situation is under control. As a result, the civic body has not yet planned to increase the number of water tankers deployed across the city.

“Demand for tankers is being managed with the existing arrangements. So far, there is no need to increase the supply through additional tankers,” Jagtap said.

Every year, certain parts of Pune — particularly the older central areas or the ‘heart of the city’ — tend to witness higher demand for water during the summer months. Officials said that compared to other parts of the city, these areas often report more complaints related to water supply.

At the same time, water usage in Pune has been gradually increasing due to multiple factors, including population growth and the expansion of the city in all directions. Officials noted that increasing construction activity and the rising number of residential and commercial buildings have also contributed to higher water consumption.

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“Water usage has increased for several purposes, including drinking, washing, and construction activities as the city continues to grow,” Jagtap said.

Water meter misuse and awareness documentary

Another concern highlighted by the civic body is the misuse of water meters by some consumers, which affects the monitoring and distribution of the water supply. To address this, PMC is working on a documentary highlighting problems related to water meters and their misuse, with the aim of raising awareness among residents about responsible water usage.

Officials have also appealed to the people to use water meters responsibly and avoid any misconduct or tampering, stressing that proper usage is essential for fair distribution of water across the city.

Pune receives its drinking water supply from the dam system that includes Khadakwasla, Panshet, Varasgaon and Temghar dams. Water from the upstream reservoirs is released into the Khadakwasla dam and then supplied to the city after treatment.

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Officials said that the current storage in these reservoirs is sufficient to meet Pune’s water needs for the year, allaying concerns about shortages in the immediate future.

While demand for water tends to increase with rising temperatures, PMC officials said the administration will continue to monitor the situation closely and take necessary steps if required in the coming months.

Nilambari Salunke is an intern with The Indian Express, Pune.