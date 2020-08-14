City gets first govt-funded Biopharma Analysis Centre

Biopharma will have a significant share of contribution in steering the country's pharmaceutical industry in the future," Renu Swarup said. (File)

Renu Swarup, secretary, Department of Biotechnology (DBT) digitally launched the city’s first government-supported Centre for Biopharma Analysis (CBA) on Friday. The centre will offer analytical services to developers, manufactures and researchers involved in biopharmaceuticals.

At a time when the attempts are underway worldwide to develop a vaccine against Covid-19, establishment of such a centre will benefit and fast track research under biopharma in the country, said Swarup.

“We are facing an unprecedented situation due to Covid-19 pandemic and there cannot be a better time to launch such a facility. Biopharma will have a significant share of contribution in steering the country’s pharmaceutical industry in the future,” Swarup added.

The facility has been set up at Venture Centre, an incubation hub run under CSIR-National Chemical Laboratory (NCL), and is funded by DBT under the National Biopharma Mission (NBM), launched in May 2017.

Venture Centre is only the second organisation after Biocon Pharma in Bengaluru to establish such a facility supported by NBM.

CBA houses numerous high-end instrumentation facilities worth Rs 10 crore. “The services will be best suited for academicians, start-ups and industries that do not have top instrumentation support,” said Smita Kale, principal investigator of the CBA project.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd