City Cong demands PMPML should restart services with 50% occupancy

City Congress has demanded that Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) be allowed to commence its services at 50 per cent occupancy across Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad.

Party leader Gopal Tiwari has written to Pune Divisional Commissioner Saurabh Rao, as well as municipal commissioners of Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad and the managing director of PMPML, stating that re-starting the public transport service was necessary as markets, offices and other commercial activities had begun to normalise in the city.

“The government has allowed, with some conditions, for shops, offices and other trades to open up, so as to ensure the economy remains in motion,” Tiwari wrote. “However, there’s no public transport facility for those involved in various works to reach their workplaces… Cities like New Delhi, Mumbai and Nagpur have allowed public transport to function to facilitate citizen movement for work. On the same ground, PMPML should be allowed to function at 50 per cent occupancy and by taking other social distancing measures.”

Tiwari also said a big portion of PMPML staffers have no work at present.

“Some PMPML employees are engaged with work in PMC and PCMC on a temporary basis, but still, as many as 2,000 workers of the transport body have no work. Hence, it is important that PMPML be allowed to function to provide service to Puneites and provide work to the employees of the transport body,” Tiwari added.

