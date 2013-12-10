City Briefs: Lt Gen Singh to visit Aurangabad and Bhusawal military stations today

Follow Us:
Thursday, June 14, 2018
Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) approved an allotment of 17,76,19,893 equity shares on preferential basis to the Centre.

Written by Express News Service | Pune | Published: December 10, 2013 3:51:41 am
Lt Gen Ashok Singh,General Officer Commanding-in-Chief,will visit Aurangabad and Bhusawal military stations on Tuesday. During his visit,he will reviewing the operation preparedness of units and formations at Aurangabad and Bhusawal. He will be also take stock of the welfare initiatives undertaken for the soldiers and their families, said a release.

BoM allots equity shares to govt Pune

At a meeting held at its head office in the city on Monday,Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) approved an allotment of 17,76,19,893 equity shares on preferential basis to the Centre. The bank will get an equity capital of Rs 800 crore from the government in the current quarter in tier-I.

