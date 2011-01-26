City Briefs 8 students take ill after consuming khichadi at school

8 students take ill after consuming khichadi at school

Eight students of a primary school in Alandi,run by the Alandi Municipal Council,were on Tuesday taken ill after they consumed the khichadi made under the mid-day meal scheme. The students are now said to be out of danger and the food samples have been sent for tests. Assistant police inspector D M Deshmukh said,Some students started vomiting after they consumed the khichadi; they were immediately taken to hospitals. The school has sent the food samples to the food testing laboratory. The test reports will confirm if it was owing to the khichadi. A case will be registered if some one is found responsible.

Appoint traffic wardens: police to civic body

After the Pune Municipal Corporation discontinued the service of 74 traffic wardens owing to lack of funds,the city police has urged deputy mayor Prasanna Jagtap to ask the administration to appoint wardens as soon as possible to help in improving the traffic situation in the city. Responding to a demand by deputy mayor to deploy traffic wardens on Sinhagad road that passes through his electoral ward,city police said the PMC was requested to appoint traffic wardens. The police have turned down the request,saying there are not enough wardens to be deployed on Sinhagad road. The PMC has already discontinued the service of 74 wardens,while there is a need of 500 wardens, Jagtap said.

