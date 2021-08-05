Pune BJP supports traders’ demand to extend shop timings

While the administration has allowed shops in the city to remain open from 7 am to 4 pm, most sjops usually open at 10 am as that's when the customers also visit, so business activity takes place only for six hours in a day, said city BJP chief Jagdish Mulik. (Express photo by Ashish Kale)

Extending its support to traders protesting against the continued restrictions on shop timings, the city BJP has urged the district administration to allow shops to remain open till 8 pm.

“Since the spread of Covid-19 is reducing, the timing for shops should be extended till 8 pm. There is complete support of BJP to the protesting traders,” said city BJP chief Jagdish Mulik in a memorandum to the district collector. He was accompanied by representatives of various traders’ associations.

While the administration has allowed shops in the city to remain open from 7 am to 4 pm, most shops usually open at 10 am as that’s when the customers also visit, so business activity takes place only for six hours in a day, said Mulik. “The customers also crowd in shops in the short time for which the shops are open. If the shops are kept open till 8 pm, then it will benefit customers as well as traders. The administration should also relax the restrictions on weekends,” Mulik said.

Non-essential stores are shut on weekends and essential category stores are open only till 4 pm.

While the Covid positivity rate in Pune city was low, the relatively high rate in rural parts of the district is leading to restrictions on traders in the city, said the BJP leader. Mayor Murlidhar Mohol and MLA Siddarth Shirole of the BJP have also been requesting the administration to relax shop timings as well as the strict restrictions on weekends.

On August 4, the PMC reported daily positivity rate of 2.99 per cent and six deaths due to Covid-19. There were 2,348 active cases in the city and a total of 8,792 patients have succumbed to the viral infection.