City-based start-up offers management system to enforce physical distancing

DINGG, a Pune-based start-up, is providing its contact-less queue and booking management system to spas, salons, grocery shops and Covid testing centres to supplement their efforts on physical distancing.

“In most public places, people can be seen in queues. The vendors and their management, too, struggle in dealing with the situation. With the circumstances outside, this can be a potential ground for the virus to spread. So, we are in talks to have our services accessible in every area,” said Akshay Poorey, co-founder of DINGG.

Poorey said DINGG is a simple, user friendly system with which customers can book an appointment for a doctor, salon or a visit to any other vendor. Along with appointments, DINGG also provides end-to-end solutions like billing, staff, inventory management and customer relationship management. The services are provided for vendors on a yearly basis, while for the customers a downloadable mobile application is available. Customers can sign up, on the app or the website, search for their requirements and book or reschedule appointments. Vendors are provided a compact format of their customer’s data and appointments that they can keep a record of.

“When we started DINGG in October 2018, the idea was primarily to target the beauty sector. But the start-up’s operation mellowed down as soon as the lockdown was imposed. But once the unlocking began, we realised that the system is now not only essential for spas and salons but can also be moulded for grocery shops, medical centres and dairies. It is like a contact-less token-based system and so, people can go whenever they are scheduled instead of waiting outside. Apart from that, the automatic record can also help vendors and healthcare centres with contact tracing,” he said.

The start-up had been shortlisted for the ‘Cawach’ programme and so far, DINGG is operative in 16 cities across the country. “We are planning to approach small vendors and shopkeepers with a free version module, where we will give them a demo on how to use the app,” said Poorey.

