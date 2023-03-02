scorecardresearch
Thursday, Mar 02, 2023
City-based dermatologist awarded

Dr. Vidyadhar Sardesai is the Professor and Head – Department of Dermatology, Venereology and Leprosy at the Bharati Vidyapeeth Medical College, Pune and has been teaching the subject to the undergraduate and postgraduate students for the last 31 years

Dr Sardesai has various international and national publications and presentations to his credit and is a postgraduate teacher and ; examiner

City-based dermatologist Dr Vidyadhar Sardesai was presented the Best Teacher Award (West Zone) by the Indian Association of Dermatologists, Venereologists and Leprologists (I.A.D.V.L.) conferred upon Dr. Vidyadhar Sardesai the “Best Teacher Award (West Zone)” at the recently held national conference in Mumbai on February 25.

Dr. Vidyadhar Sardesai is the Professor and Head – Department of Dermatology, Venereology and Leprosy at the Bharati Vidyapeeth Medical College, Pune and has been teaching the subject to the undergraduate and postgraduate students for the last 31 years.

He has various international and national publications and presentations to his credit and is a postgraduate teacher and ; examiner. He has been president of Pune chapter of IADVL and a consultant dermatologist. He is also a member of American Academy of Dermatology and European Academy of Dermatology and; Venereology.

First published on: 02-03-2023 at 13:41 IST
