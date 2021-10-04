City architecture student wins the Drawing Board Competition

Vivek Wanarase, the student of VIT’s PVP College of Architecture has won the 6th edition of the drawing board competition. ‘The Drawing Board’, an international Competition for Architecture and Design Students is organized every year by Rohan Builders, a renowned real estate developer from Pune and Mindspace Architects, a Bengaluru based architecture firm.

Jaswanth N. S. and Ralbin Veniel R. from the CARE School of Architecture, Trichy bagged the second position. Whereas, the team of Pune’s BNCA College of Architecture comprising of Ankita Khalate, Shreya Joshi and Maitraiyee Prabhudesai won the third position in the Drawing Board Competition. Cash prizes worth Rs.50000/-, Rs.35000/- and Rs.25000/- were given to the winner, 1st runner up and the 2nd runner up respectively along with the certificates.

This year’s design challenge was related to one of the longest standing traditions of Maharashtra – ‘Wari’. While studying the organizational challenges of Wari, from an architectural and planning perspective has been an eye opener for the organizing team, it was also found to be very interesting by the participating students and jurors. Rajabhau Randive, the main chowkdaar of Alandi Devsthan hosted a dedicated session on Wari from architecture and logistics perspective which was attended by over 110+ audience.

This year the competition had close to 700 participants including the Architecture students from more than 20 countries like USA, Thailand, Spain, Philippines, Malaysia, Italy, Indonesia, Ethiopia, England, Egypt, Dubai, China, Canada, Bangladesh, Argentina, Afghanistan, Zimbabwe and India.

Vivek Wanarase had created a module that was focussed on creating camps / places to stay for the pilgrims during the Wari, which can go along as the Wari progresses to its destination. He also incorporated the various aspects of architecture from the Yadav era as far as the Gram Panchayat office and the Water bodies at Velapur are concerned. It may be noted that the Wari takes a halt at Velapur. “Since my childhood, I have been fascinated by this great tradition of Maharashtra, so enjoyed working on this theme during the competition”, said Wanarase.