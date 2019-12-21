Citizenship protest: Silent and huge, a march across Pune

Notes From A Protest: The protest march, headed to the District Collector’s office, in Pune on Friday. (Express photo: Pavan Khengre) Notes From A Protest: The protest march, headed to the District Collector’s office, in Pune on Friday. (Express photo: Pavan Khengre)

(Written by Tiyashi Datta and Amandeep)

As protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC)continued to rock the country, Pune city saw its largest protest so far, with an estimated 18,000 to 20,000 people taking to the streets on Day 5 of the ongoing agitation.

A silent foot march — against the new citizenship law and the police action against protesting students of Jamia Millia Islamia in New Delhi — saw participation by thousands, who came out on the streets following Friday prayers. Scores of students from city colleges and local residents also participated in the march.

The protest march was organised by Samvidhan Bachao Kruti Samiti, an umbrella body of various social organisations in the city. It started from Babajan Dargah Chowk and ended at the Pune District Collector’s office, after winding through Moledina Grant Road, Babasaheb Ambedkar Chowk, and Veer Gogadev Chowk.

The protests against CAA and NRC in Pune have been getting bigger with each passing day. The first silent march on December 10 was attended by about 400 protesters. According to sources in Pune City Police, an estimated 18,000 to 20,000 people participated in Friday’s protest.

During Friday’s march, protesters walked through the streets and held placards, but didn’t raise any slogans. As the march moved ahead, people continued to join the march, coming in from lanes and bylanes. A group of volunteers made its way through the crowd to guide people about the route, while police had their hands full, managing road closures and guiding commuters seeking help.

The organisers made repeated announcements against anybody looking to create trouble. “Troublemakers will be handed over to police immediately and dealt with strongly,” announced the public address system.

After reaching the Pune District Collector’s office, the organisers submitted a memorandum to officials, demanding the repeal of CAA and cancellation of plans to hold a nationwide NRC.

“I wanted to show the anger I have for the government. The current government has constantly worked towards promoting its divisive agenda. It has crushed dissent and infringed onto the basic rights of its citizens repeatedly. Educational institutions and free thought have been attacked,” said Aditi Dubey, a student who was part of the protest.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah are doing anything and everything that comes to their mind. It is as if they don’t trust people from certain religions. Due to CAA and NRC, there is a sense of fear in the country. People are afraid that more would follow,” said Anjum Inamdar, a member of Samvidhan Bachao Kruti Samiti.

“We are holding this protest under the leadership of our religious leaders. We demand that the government explain things properly. The need for NRC is different for Assam and West Bengal, you can’t generalise it,” he added.

The most notable incident in the march was when the huge crowd made way for an ambulance to pass through.

