CAA protests in Pune: ‘Students are becoming leaders and leaders are acting like children’

Written by Amandeep

Protesters at a rally against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) set a copy of the CAA on fire at Shahir Amar Shaikh Chowk in Pune on Friday. Approximately 150 people had gathered at the protest against the CAA and the National Register of Citizens (NRC), organised by Datta Pol, an activist and the Bhim Army chief in Pune.

There have been numerous rallies in the city over the last few days. With cooperation from police and authorities, these protests have been peaceful and have helped people raise their voices against the government.

Student organisations and members of the civil society in favour of the CAA have also taken to the streets several times in support of the law and the government move.

This is the 11th day of protests in the city. Barring Thursday, Pune has witnessed protests across the city every day over the last 12 days.

At the rally on Friday, Datta Pol said, “The law is against our Constitution as it violates articles 14 and 15. The government should repeal the act as it is not just against Muslims, but also against the poor, Scheduled Castes and Tribes”.

Anjum Inamdar, former core committee member of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), also participated in the protest.

Taking a dig at the CAA and NRC, protesters held creative placards such as one that stated, “Baap ka bhai ka dada ka sabka document, kahan se laaega re tera Faisal?” inspired by a famous dialogue from the film Gangs of Wasseypur.

Another placard simply read, ‘CAAtastrophic.’

Fasiha Shaikh, a student who participated in her third protest against the law, said people needed to continue the protests till the government withdrew the amendment. “It is unacceptable that the world’s largest democracy has to face discriminatory laws like this. I have been watching the police brutality against students. Students are now becoming leaders and our leaders are acting like children,” she said.

“Our parents taught us that knowledge is power, so might as well use it and make something of it,” said Vaibhavi Rani, a law student who was part of the protest.

As the protesters raised slogans, Vaibhavi broke away from the crowd and started explaining to people what the protest was about, and what the CAA and NRC were.

“I am a big believer of laws that bring people together and I don’t see that happening in the country anymore. It is not just about CAA or NRC or NPR. There have been a series of laws and steps about which we are neither being informed, nor is our opinion taken,” she said.

Another protest against CAA and NRC will be held at the Golibar Maidan on Sunday. The march aims to bring all the protesters together and present a united front as an integration point of the numerous protests in the city over the last 12 days.

