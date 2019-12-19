Citizenship Act Day 3: Sule, Congress leader join protests in Pune

NCP’s Supriya Sule at the protest. (Express Photo: Arul Horizon) NCP’s Supriya Sule at the protest. (Express Photo: Arul Horizon)

By Harsh Shukla and Amandeep

For the third consecutive day on Wednesday, Pune witnessed protests and rallies against the police crackdown on students and the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). NCP leader Supriya Sule and Congress leader Satyajit Tambe

also joined the protesting students and people.

On Wednesday evening, the NRC (National Register of Citizens) Virodhi Sangharsh Samiti organised a ‘torch parade’ against the police crackdown on students of Jamia Millia Islamia University and Aligarh Muslim University and CAA at Samvidhan Stambh on the premises of Savitribai Phule Pune University.

“I am here as a citizen of this country. This decision of the government is against the Constitution. The students have left their studies and taken to the streets and it is a disgrace to the current government. The central government is against students, farmers and the poor and I condemn whatever happened in Delhi,” Sule said, addressing the gathering.

“The first and foremost need of the government is peace in state. When it comes to implementation of the Bill in the state, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray would clarify it in time,” she said, responding to a question whether the Maharashtra government would take a decision like West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Mamata has announced that she would not let the Act be implemented in her state.

The student fraternity across the nation is coming out in support of the students of Jamia and AMU. While many students have taken to the streets and held protests, other have issued statements of solidarity.

On two students of Fergusson College who have received notices under Section 149 of the CrPC, Tambe, president of Maharashtra State Youth Congress, said, “The police had no basis for issuing those notices. We have asked our MLAs to raise the matter in Vidhan Sabha. We will investigate as to why and under whose direction were these notices issued. Proper action will be taken, if necessary.”

The protesters shared their views, sung songs and recited poetry against the police action, central government and CAA and NRC. The protest march saw a huge turnout, with members from all strata of society taking part. Slogans of “Halla Bol”, “Hum ek hain” and “Inquilab zindabad” were raised by the protesters.

The protesters held banners comparing the current regime to that of Hitler in Germany. “People do not know what NRC is and how it would affect them. It is the need of the hour to make them aware of it. We have been protesting against NRC and CAA in several ways like silent marches, seminars etc. Today’s march is also for the same. CAA is against the very being of our Constitution and it is tarnishing India’s image internationally,” said Vilas Kirote, convener, NRC Virodhi Sangharsh Samiti. One of the placards read, “Merry Crisis and a Happy New Fear”.

Another ‘torch parade’ by the same organisation is scheduled on Thursday from Mahatma Phule Wada, Ganjpeth, to Lokmanya Tilak Statue at Mandai.

On Wednesday, the Assamese residents in Pune organised a peaceful protest against CAA at Chhatrapati Sambhaji Park on Jangali Maharaj road.

The participants held placards that said, “Today it is Assam, tomorrow it can be any other state”.

