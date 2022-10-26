Pune: Citing lack of students, SPPU drops psychology diploma course

In spite of the increasing interest in taking up psychology as a career choice, especially in the post Covid world where demand for counsellors is at its peak, the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) is struggling to find takers for its specialised psychology courses. In fact, this week, the university announced the cancellation of a post-graduate diploma course due to lack of takers.

The course in question is the post-graduate diploma in professional skills in clinical and counselling psychology which is being offered for the past few years.

The course, meant for psychology graduates, has an intake capacity of 24 seats.

“In this academic year, 12 students submitted their admission forms for getting admission in the course, but only five students paid fees till October 20,” said Dr R S Mhaske, head of the department.

As per the university policy for running the courses, 50 percent of intake capacity, that is, minimum 12 admissions, need to take place. But since only five admissions have taken place, it doesn’t fit the minimum criteria which has forced the university to cancel the course for this academic year.

Dr Vilas Adhav, former HoD, said one of the reasons for it could be the limited eligibility of the course.

“Actually, there is a very high demand for psychology courses in the past few years. We see the highest ranking students taking up these courses. Hence it is surprising that some courses are cancelled,” he said.