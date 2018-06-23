Citing five-decade-old rule, PMC hostel denies admission to arts students

The hostel is located on Ghole Road. The hostel is located on Ghole Road.

Authorities of a hostel run by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) have been denying admission to students from the arts faculty for the last two years, citing a rule that dates back to 1968. While arts students were allowed to take admission at the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Hostel on Ghole Road till two years ago, a new rector noticed that a set of rules, framed almost five decades ago, were being flouted and decided to enforce them.

Arts students who have been unsuccessfully trying to get admission in the hostel for the past couple of years met Pune Mayor Mukta Tilak on Friday and sought her help. They also submitted a petition on the issue. Alleging ‘discrimination’, the students said they were being discriminated against simply because they had joined the arts faculty.

“Until two years ago, the hostel authorities used to grant admission to arts students, but they suddenly stopped doing so… when we asked them why, we were not give any explanations… they just shoo us away,” said Ganesh Kamble, a second-year BA student who has signed the petition given to Tilak.

Another student, Ghanshyam Beldar, who hails from Jalgaon and is an arts student at Fergusson College, pointed out that the hostel is located close to his college. “Many of us study in nearby colleges and the hostel is at walking distance for us. If they had said we were not meritorious or our academic record was poor, then it would make sense. But why discriminate against us just because we chose to study arts? If studying arts is such a bad thing, then why are these courses being offered,” he asked.

Students who are forced to live in private hostels, due to lack of other options, said they were unable to afford the costs.

“I belong to a farmers’ family, how can my family afford to pay Rs 8,000 every month for a private hostel? If I get accommodation in Ambedkar hostel, I will not have to pay a hostel fee and the mess facility costs barely Rs 400 per month,” said Kaustabh Patil, a third-year student from Jalgaon district.

Kuldeep Ambekar, an activist who had taken the students to meet the Mayor, alleged that the hostel authorities were biased against arts students. “They think only science or engineering students are serious about their courses,” he said.

Somnath Bankar, rector of the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Hostel, admitted that since he took charge two years ago, admissions to arts faculty students have stopped.

“But I didn’t come up with the rule. I don’t know why my predecessor did not follow the rules. There are a set of rules about admission to the PMC hostel, which was notified in 1968. Section 6 of these rules states that for students enrolled in full-time courses and seeking admission to the hostel, admission would be granted on priority basis, or preference would be given to students of engineering, science, medicine, agriculture and technical courses. Our capacity is a maximum of 400 students and by the time we finish admissions to constitutionally reserved and priority category students, no seats are left,” he said.

With inputs from Ayan Ganguly

