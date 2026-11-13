When it takes a circus to raise a child

For three-year-old Olivia Beniwal, home is not only limited to her mother, Mamata Beniwal, a hula-hoop and quick-change act artiste, and her father Pappu, a Rola Bola artiste and LED dancer. Olivia also boasts a dadu who is a clown, several acrobats as bhaiyas and a number of chachas who work in the office.
It takes a circus to raise a child if one is a performer. “It has been 10 years since I joined the circus. I have been travelling across Maharashtra, Bihar, Jharkhand, where I am from, Kerala, Assam and other states.
When our daughter was born in Madhya Pradesh, I decided not to stop working. Within two weeks, I was back to performing,” says Mamata, who is a part of Rambo Circus, which is hosting the International Circus Festival in Pune till November 15. “Motherhood is an entirely different balancing act,” she adds.
While parenting can be a solitary experience for most mothers, Mamata says that a circus is made up of 40-50 people and parenting becomes a collective exercise.
“My friends are in the circus as well as distant relatives. As we work and travel together, it becomes an extension of our activities to take care of a child of a fellow artist. While I am eating, someone holds the baby. When I am resting, a person comes forward to look after her. When we travel by train, we take turns watching her,” says Mamata.
When the child fell ill, the suffering was shared by a large group of people.
Olivia, who watched from the cradle as artiste practised and performed around her, has a natural sense of rhythm. An enthusiastic dancer, she can break into mesmerising steps everytime music plays. “She also watches a lot of performances. She has opinions about which acts are interesting and what needs more work,” says Mamata.
Pappu says that in a circus time passes on tip toes like a trapeze artist still learning the ropes. But, he realises that Olivia has reached the age when parents start looking for schools. “I want her to be with me in the circus for two more years. When she is five, I will leave the circus. I am preparing myself for that day.
It will be difficult but I don’t want to send my daughter to a hostel. I would like to educate her myself,” says Mamata.
Pappu adds that he grew up in a circus as his parents were performers. When he was a little older, they kept him with his relatives to get a stable upbringing. “I ran away and returned to the circus. They tried again and I escaped again.
I did not go to school as I have been in a circus all my life,” he said, adding that he is not averse to placing his daughter in a good hostel.
“But, life in a circus is full of colour and joy. We are always travelling together and performing. The world outside can seem dull in comparison to a young child,” he says.