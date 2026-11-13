When it takes a circus to raise a child

For three-year-old Olivia Beniwal, home is not only limited to her mother, Mamata Beniwal, a hula-hoop and quick-change act artiste, and her father Pappu, a Rola Bola artiste and LED dancer. Olivia also boasts a dadu who is a clown, several acrobats as bhaiyas and a number of chachas who work in the office.

It takes a circus to raise a child if one is a performer. “It has been 10 years since I joined the circus. I have been travelling across Maharashtra, Bihar, Jharkhand, where I am from, Kerala, Assam and other states.

When our daughter was born in Madhya Pradesh, I decided not to stop working. Within two weeks, I was back to performing,” says Mamata, who is a part of Rambo Circus, which is hosting the International Circus Festival in Pune till November 15. “Motherhood is an entirely different balancing act,” she adds.