FDA cancels wholesale drug sales license of Cipla Pharma & Life sciences Ltd

There were serious irregularities identified during the inspection of the establishment, including issues relating to the packaging and promotion of Reactin Plus Tablets, said Commissioner of Food and Drug Administration, Maharashtra, Tukaram Mundhe. (Express photo)

The Food and Drug Administration, Pune cancelled the wholesale drug sale license of Cipla Pharma and Life Sciences Ltd, Wadki in Pune. Tukaram Mundhe, Commissioner of Food and Drug Administration, Maharashtra, said after completing the legal and regulatory procedures, the action was taken.

“There were serious irregularities identified during the inspection of the establishment, including issues relating to the packaging and promotion of Reactin Plus Tablets, as well as deficiencies in the storage, record-keeping and management of medicines at the warehouse,” Mundhe said.

According to the FDA commissioner, the aim of the FDA is not merely to take regulatory action, but to ensure the safety and quality of medicines and statutory compliance throughout the drug supply chain. “In this case, the proceedings have been completed in accordance with the directions of the Bombay High Court and by following the principles of natural justice, transparency, opportunity of hearing and a reasoned decision,” Mundhe added.