CID team visits spot after woman’s death during police raid at spa

The manager of the spa, who had jumped along with her, suffered injuries and was admitted to a hospital for treatment, police said. Meanwhile on Tuesday, the woman's husband filed an application to Pune City Police seeking a detailed inquiry into her death.

Feb 25, 2026
A DAY after a woman died and another person suffered injuries after they allegedly jumped from the second floor of a building when a Pune city police team raided a spa in Viman Nagar for allegedly operating a sex racket, a team from the Maharashtra Criminal Investigation Department (CID) visited the location on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off, a team from Vimantal police station raided The Roots Spa, located in a building in Viman Nagar, around 3.30 pm on Monday. Officials said the raid was carried out after it was intel pointed that the spa was being used to conduct a prostitution racket.

Police said a few women, some customers and the spa manager were present at the spot when the raid took place. While police action was underway, a woman and the spa manager allegedly jumped from the second floor. Police took them to a hospital, where the woman was pronounced dead.

“On Tuesday, a team from the CID visited the location where the incident took place and gathered all the facts of the case. Meanwhile the post mortem and inquest examination of the woman was completed on Tuesday as per set procedures.” an officer from Pune city police said. Officials said that since the death had occurred during an ongoing police action, the Pune City police had informed the CID.

