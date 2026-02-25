CID team visits spot after woman’s death during police raid at spa

Officials said that since the death had occurred during an ongoing police action, the Pune City police had informed the CID.

A DAY after a woman died and another person suffered injuries after they allegedly jumped from the second floor of a building when a Pune city police team raided a spa in Viman Nagar for allegedly operating a sex racket, a team from the Maharashtra Criminal Investigation Department (CID) visited the location on Tuesday.

Pune City police have said the deceased woman had allegedly been lured into a prostitution racket at the spa. The manager of the spa, who had jumped along with her, suffered injuries and was admitted to a hospital for treatment, police said. Meanwhile on Tuesday, the woman’s husband filed an application to Pune City Police seeking a detailed inquiry into her death.