‘Will lock CID office’: Rohit Pawar seeks progress in Ajit Pawar plane crash probe

Rohit Pawar, Nationalist Congress Party (SP) MLA who has been demanding a thorough probe into the January 28 Baramati aircraft crash in which his uncle and then Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar was killed, arrived at the office of the Maharashtra Criminal Investigation Department (CID) carrying a lock and warned that he would lock the office next time if the investigation was not progressing in the right direction.

A Learjet 45 aircraft, with registration VT-SSK operated by VSR Ventures Pvt Ltd was involved in an air accident at Baramati while operating a flight for sector Mumbai to Baramati on the morning of January 28. The crash has been investigated by the Aircraft Accident Investigation (AAIB) of the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA). On February 28, the AAIB submitted its preliminary report about the accident. Meanwhile the Maharashtra CID is conducting an inquiry into a case of Accidental Deaths Report (ADR) that has been registered with Pune Rural Police as a procedure after any accident that involves fatalities.