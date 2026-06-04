CID arrests two in methanol supply chain in hooch tragedy, 20 deaths confirmed

2 min readPuneJun 4, 2026 02:00 AM IST
THE MAHARASHTRA Criminal Investigation Department (CID), which is probing the hooch tragedy in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad, has taken into custody a father-son duo who own the company that allegedly supplied methanol to the key accused, who is believed to have mixed it with illicit liquor. Meanwhile, the CID has now confirmed that 20 deaths are conclusively linked to the methanol-laced liquor.
The consumption of suspected methanol-laced illicit liquor has claimed 20 lives so far — 16 in the Phugewadi-Dapodi belt of Pimpri Chinchwad and four in Pune’s Hadapsar area. Separate cases have been registered at Dapodi and Hadapsar police stations under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Maharashtra Prohibition Act against those allegedly involved in the illicit liquor network.
The investigation cases have since been handed over to the Maharashtra CID. Those arrested till now include Yogesh Ramchandra Vhankade, a key accused who was using the alias Sikandar Rathod and Radheshyam Prajapati. Probe revealed that Vhankhade bought bootleg liquor from Prajapati in Uruli Kanchan, and after mixing methanol further supplied it to different parts of Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad.
“Based on the chain of evidence in the case, two accused who supplied chemicals used in the crime have been taken into custody. They have been identified as Arun Jagdamb Choubey (59) and Abhishek Arun Choubey (34). They were produced before a court in Pimpri Chinchwad and have been remanded to police custody of four days,” read a CID press statement issued on Wednesday night. With the arrest of the two, the number of accused in CID custody is now eight.
Officials said that the father-son duo run Rex International in Bhiwandi area, from where Vhankade allegedly procured methanol through a business-to-business online marketplace platform. The two were recently arrested by the Navi Mumbai police in the case registered by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) who raided the company’s premises in Bhiwandi and seized large quantities of Methanol. The CID took their custody from Navi Mumbai police after their role in the case was established, officials said.