CID arrests two in methanol supply chain in hooch tragedy, 20 deaths confirmed

THE MAHARASHTRA Criminal Investigation Department (CID), which is probing the hooch tragedy in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad, has taken into custody a father-son duo who own the company that allegedly supplied methanol to the key accused, who is believed to have mixed it with illicit liquor. Meanwhile, the CID has now confirmed that 20 deaths are conclusively linked to the methanol-laced liquor.

The consumption of suspected methanol-laced illicit liquor has claimed 20 lives so far — 16 in the Phugewadi-Dapodi belt of Pimpri Chinchwad and four in Pune’s Hadapsar area. Separate cases have been registered at Dapodi and Hadapsar police stations under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Maharashtra Prohibition Act against those allegedly involved in the illicit liquor network.