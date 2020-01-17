Chulivarcha jevan to jungle treks: MTDC finds new ways to attract tourists to resorts

However soon MTDC ‘holiday’ resorts in Harihareshwar, Aurangabad, Panshet, Tarkarli among others will also offer the same, said Deepak Harne, regional manager, MTDC Pune. (Logo) However soon MTDC ‘holiday’ resorts in Harihareshwar, Aurangabad, Panshet, Tarkarli among others will also offer the same, said Deepak Harne, regional manager, MTDC Pune. (Logo)

Piping hot food straight off woodfired stoves or chulivarcha jevan, as it is popularly known in Maharashtra, served in clay plates is what awaits tourists at resorts of the Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) this winter. The first to kickstart the new offering is the MTDC resort in Mahabaleshwar, whose restaurant Venna is now serving the new menu.

However soon MTDC ‘holiday’ resorts in Harihareshwar, Aurangabad, Panshet, Tarkarli among others will also offer the same, said Deepak Harne, regional manager, MTDC Pune.

The corporation has recently taken charge of restaurants at its holiday resorts, which were earlier leased to private players on contract basis.

The move is a part of several such initiatives planned to woo tourists to the resorts that recently underwent makeovers and are now better equipped to cater to tourists.

In fact, not just chulivarcha jevan but a host of other activities right from farm visits for strawberry picking to jungle treks will soon be offered.

Harne said that traditional games such as lagori, viti dandu, top spinning and such, which are now getting lost are also being revived by the corporation which is offering the same at its resorts on weekends.

Suhas Parkhi, manager, MTDC Mahabaleshwar said, “Since it is winter now, woodfire cooked food is the favourite cuisine regionally and is a major tourist attraction. In fact not just that but we have started hosting several performances by local groups every fortnight where traditional art and culture is showcased to tourists, which gives a platform to local artists to show their talent. We have also started farm visits where tourists register with us free of cost and visit the farms paying Rs 50 to farmers directly. They are also free to pick strawberries and buy them which fetches additional money to farmers.”

Currently, a MoU is in process with a private player to offer jungle treks to tourists.

