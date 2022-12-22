Discounts up to 20% at MTDC properties this Christmas-New Year; yoga, wellness camp among host of activities

To promote winter tourism, Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) has announced a discount of 20 per cent for senior citizens at its properties during the Christmas-New Year period.

The MTDC, which operates more than 30 accommodations and restaurants across Maharashtra, is also giving special concessions for ex-servicemen and the disabled. According to officials, discounts are being given for group bookings of more than 20 rooms and for school trips. The MTDC is also facilitating pre-wedding photo shoots and destination weddings at its properties, they added.

MTDC regional manager Deepak Harane told The Indian Express, “The MTDC is geared up to provide the tourists with quality service and health facilities to enjoy their stay while celebrating Christmas and New Year. We request everyone to be responsible tourists. The corporation intends to provide experiential tourism experience at accommodations,” he said.

“Ajantha (Fardapur) in Aurangabad division, Lonar, Grape Park in Nashik Division, Bhandardara, Mahabaleshwar in Pune division, Lonavala (Karla), Malshej Ghat, Matheran, Tarkarli in Konkan, Kunkeshwar, Harihareshwar, Ganapatipule are the main tourist attractions in the state,” Harane added.

Almost all our tourist accommodations have been sold out and as part of the activities, MTDC plans to promote local and emerging artists and professionals associated with the tourism industry, he said.

Yoga and wellness camps are being planned, apart from treks, hill walks and traditional games.

Information about important places within 100 km of tourist accommodations will be provided to the tourists.

Places to visit around Maharashtra:

World Heritage Sites and forts

Ajantha, Verul, Daulatabad, Bibi Ka Makbara, Rajgad, Raigad, Janjira, Sindhudurg

Beaches

Ganapatipule, Diveagar, Varaneshwar, Harihareshwar, Tarkarli

Sanctuaries

Tadoba, Navegaon, Chikhaldara, Radhanagari

Hill stations

Mahabaleshwar, Matheran, Bhandardara, Lonavala